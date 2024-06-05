Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,380 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in V.F. by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in V.F. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

