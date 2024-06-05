Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 888,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $432,805,000 after buying an additional 466,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Netflix by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,258,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $631.62 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $664.25. The stock has a market cap of $272.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $610.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

