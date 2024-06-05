Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.46 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 242,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $143.87 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

