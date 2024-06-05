Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.50 Million Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,219 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 664,321 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.