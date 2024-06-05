Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.