Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $293.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $329.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,875 shares of company stock valued at $117,511,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

