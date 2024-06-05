Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.89 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

