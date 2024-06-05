Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after buying an additional 1,473,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after buying an additional 1,216,421 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 959,378 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.