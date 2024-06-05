Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

