Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

