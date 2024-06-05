Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Invests $1.90 Million in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Fortrea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,741,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $59,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $31,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $26,913,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $21,549,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Price Performance

Fortrea stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FTRE. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortrea

Fortrea Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.