Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Invests $2.72 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $950.81 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $935.84 and its 200-day moving average is $865.40. The company has a market capitalization of $375.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

