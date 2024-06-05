Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 226 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after buying an additional 2,937,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after buying an additional 2,262,458 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

