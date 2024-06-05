Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 3,540 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 494,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

