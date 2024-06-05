Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

