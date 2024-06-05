Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 897,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.