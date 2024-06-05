Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

