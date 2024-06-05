Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,085 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Novartis by 40.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 28.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

