Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 11 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $993.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $946.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $924.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $1,001.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

