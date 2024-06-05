Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 112 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $230.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $170.03 and a one year high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

