Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 13,116 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in PG&E by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,009,000 after purchasing an additional 446,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PG&E by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PG&E by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 76,178 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in PG&E by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in PG&E by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.19. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

