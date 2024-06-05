Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,342 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

