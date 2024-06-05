Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,346 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

