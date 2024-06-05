Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 230 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $139.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $143.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.28.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

