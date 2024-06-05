Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,415 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 149,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

