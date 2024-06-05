Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,969 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

