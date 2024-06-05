Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

