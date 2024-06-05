Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 362 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,361,000 after purchasing an additional 233,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,294,000 after purchasing an additional 201,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Argus lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AZN stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.07.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

