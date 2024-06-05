Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 4,782 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $5,399,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,960,000 after buying an additional 474,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KHC opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

