Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 495 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average is $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

