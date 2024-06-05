Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 640 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $107.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

