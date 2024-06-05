Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 785 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

