Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 831 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Stock Down 3.3 %

BWA opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.