Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $289.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.36. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $292.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

