Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after buying an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,686,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,990,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.08. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

