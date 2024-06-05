Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,867 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $50,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 73,776 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,556,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after buying an additional 482,067 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $17,285,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

