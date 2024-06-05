Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Holdings Raised by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 46,425.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $4,437,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

