PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.36 on June 28th

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.355 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.
PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 61.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day moving average is $170.47. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
