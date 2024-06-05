PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.47

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.47 and last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 280964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.