Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Up 8.1%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.18. 127,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 760,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PHAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the first quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,274,000 after buying an additional 3,703,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $17,499,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,760,000. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,592,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

