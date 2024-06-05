Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

