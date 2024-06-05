Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Shares Gap Down to $78.86

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.86, but opened at $76.99. Pinnacle West Capital shares last traded at $77.96, with a volume of 168,026 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.58.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.