Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 711.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,907 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Premier were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 53.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $253,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,736 shares of company stock worth $1,080,612. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Premier Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PINC opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.25%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

