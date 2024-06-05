Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Primerica Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $223.98 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.46 and a twelve month high of $256.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,302 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

