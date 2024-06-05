ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading Down 6.3%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 221,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 974,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACDC

ProFrac Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.60 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ProFrac

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 194,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,935,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,396,855.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 194,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,935,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,396,855.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $7,286,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,541,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,595,083.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 964,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProFrac by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProFrac by 47.8% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.