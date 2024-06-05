Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Proto Labs Stock Down 0.2 %

Proto Labs stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $767.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 92,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

