PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,669 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,043,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 15.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,488,000 after acquiring an additional 168,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,459,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 332,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after acquiring an additional 113,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.93. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

