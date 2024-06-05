PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.80. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 475,935 shares changing hands.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,413 shares in the company, valued at $373,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 54.0% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

