PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.80. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 475,935 shares changing hands.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,413 shares in the company, valued at $373,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 54.0% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

