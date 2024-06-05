PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $32.98

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTCGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.98, but opened at $31.70. PureTech Health shares last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 102 shares.

PureTech Health Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTCFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

