PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.250 EPS.

PVH Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.50.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.